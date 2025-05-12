Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Fox Corps’ Q3 2025 financial results
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX), a leading media and entertainment company, on Monday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
- Third-quarter revenues increased 27% year-over-year to $4.37 billion; Other revenues moved up 20% amid higher sports sublicensing revenues
- Affiliate fee revenues rose 3%, driven by a 4% growth in its Television segment and a 3% rise in its Cable Network Programming revenue
- Advertising revenues climbed 65%, mainly due to the effect of Super Bowl LIX, continued digital growth led by the Tubi AVOD service, and stronger news ratings and pricing
- Net income attributable to stockholders declined to $346 million or $0.75 per share in Q3 from $666 million or $1.40 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Adjusted net income, on a per-share basis, edged up to $1.10 per share in the March quarter from $1.09 per share last year
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at $856 million in the third quarter, compared to $891 million in the same period of fiscal 2024
- As of March 31, 2025, the company has repurchased about $5.35 billion of its Class A common stock and around $1 billion of its Class B common stock
