Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q3 report

Bank holding company Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- On a reported basis, third-quarter earnings were $0.41 per share, 24% higher than in the year-ago quarter
- Net income applicable to shareholders rose to $602 million in Q3 from $481 million last year
- Net interest income was $1.52 billion in the September quarter, up 12% year-over-year
- Return on average assets came in at 1.19% in Q3, vs. 1.04% in the prior-year quarter
- Tangible book value per share rose to $9.54 in the third quarter from $8.65 in Q3 2024
- Average loans and leases climbed to $135.9 billion during the three months, from $124.5 billion last year
