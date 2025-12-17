Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Jabil’s (JBL) Q1 2026 report

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The manufacturing services company also issued guidance for the second quarter.
- Net revenue increased to $8.3 billion in the first quarter from $7.0 billion in the same period last year
- On a per-share basis, first-quarter earnings rose sharply to $1.35 from $0.88 in the prior-year quarter
- Net income attributable to the company was $146 million, vs. $100 million in the corresponding quarter of FY25
- Q1 operating income moved up to $283 million from $197 million in the year-ago period
- On an adjusted basis, core earnings were $2.85 per share in the November quarter, up 43% year-over-year
- For the second quarter, the management expects net revenue to be in the range of $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion
- Second-quarter core earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.27 to $2.67 per share
- The guidance for unadjusted earnings per share for the second quarter is between $1.70 and $2.19
