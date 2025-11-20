Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Jacobs Solutions’ Q4 2025 financial results
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J), a leading provider of technical professional services, announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- In Q4 2025, gross revenue increased 6.6% year-over-year to $3.2 billion; at $2.2 billion, adjusted revenue was up 5.8%
- Net income declined 55.4% annually to $138 million in Q4; adjusted EBITDA was $324 million, up 12.0% year-over-year
- On a per-share basis, earnings dropped 56% from last year to $1.05; adjusted earnings rose 27.7% YoY to $1.75 per share
- Total backlog was $23.1 billion at the end of the quarter, up 5.6% year-over-year
- For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted net revenue to grow between 6% and 10% over fiscal 2025
- Full-year adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14.4% to 14.7%
- Adjusted earnings per share are expected to range from $6.90 to $7.30 in fiscal 2026; the guidance for full-year free cash flow margin is 7-8.%
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 FY26 revenue and profit beat estimates
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The numbers also exceeded analysts' estimates. Revenue increased to $57.0 billion in the
What to look for when Deere & Company (DE) reports Q4 2025 results
When Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reports its fourth-quarter results next week, investors will be watching for updates on equipment demand and production trends. While tariff-related uncertainties and weak farmer
Home Depot (HD): Three factors that weighed on the Q3 2025 performance
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 16% over the past three months. The company’s results for the third quarter of 2025