Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Johnson Controls (JCI) Q2 2025 results
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a sustainable building solutions provider, Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues rose modestly.
- Second-quarter sales increased by 1% year-over-year to $5.68 billion; organic sales increased by 7%
- The company reported net income of $478 million or $0.72 per share for Q2, compared to a loss of $277 million or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, earnings rose to $0.82 per share from $0.69 per share last year
- Orders increased 5% organically during the three months, compared to the prior-year period
- Building Solutions backlog was $14.0 billion in the March quarter, up 12% organically year-over-year
- For the third quarter, the management targets organic sales growth of mid-single digits; adjusted segment EBITA margin is expected to be approximately 17.5%
- The company is looking for adjusted earnings per share of about $0.97-1.0 for Q3, before special items
- In fiscal 2025, organic sales are expected to grow in mid-single digits, annually
