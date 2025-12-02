Earnings Summary: A snapshot of MongoDB’s Q3 FY26 report

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), which provides a general-purpose database platform, reported a 19% increase in revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting strong customer growth.
- Total revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $628.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026
- Subscription revenue climbed to $609.1 million in Q3, and services revenue rose 12% from last year to $19.2 million
- On an adjusted basis, the company reported net income of $114.5 million or $1.32 per share, compared to a loss of $98.1 million or $1.16 per share last year
- On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $2.0 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $9.8 million or $0.13 per share in Q3 2025
- Q3 gross profit increased to $449.1 million from $394.0 million in the prior-year period
- Gross margin came in at 71% during the three months, vs. 74% in the corresponding quarter last year
- As of October 31, 2025, the company had $2.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash
- During the quarter, MongoDB appointed Chirantan Desai as president and CEO, succeeding Dev Ittycheria
