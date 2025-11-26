Earnings Summary: A snapshot of NetApp’s (NTAP) Q2 2026 report

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP), a provider of intelligent data infrastructure, has reported higher revenues and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Second-quarter revenue increased 3% to $1.71 billion from $1.66 billion in the prior-year period
- All-flash array revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $1.0 billion, for an annualized net revenue run rate of $4.1 billion
- Public Cloud revenue was $171 million in Q2, up 2% from the year-ago quarter
- At $1.65 billion, billings were 4% year-over-year in the third quarter, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth
- Second quarter operating profit was $399 million; adjusted operating profit came in at $530 million
- During the quarter, returned $353 million to stockholders through share repurchases and cash dividends
- Net income rose to $305 million or $1.51 per share from $299 million or $1.42 per share in Q2 FY26
- On an adjusted basis, earnings moved up 10% to $2.05 per share from $1.87 per share last year
