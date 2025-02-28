Categories Earnings, Technology

Earnings Summary: A snapshot of NetApp’s Q3 2025 report

Cloud service provider NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has reported a decrease in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025, despite a modest increase in revenues.

  • Third-quarter revenue increased modestly to $1.64 billion from $1.61 billion in the comparable quarter last year
  • Hybrid Cloud segment revenue edged up to $1.47 billion in Q3 from $1.46 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • Public Cloud segment revenue was $174 million in the January quarter, vs. $151 million a year earlier
  • The tech firm reported billings of $1.71 billion for Q3, up 2% from $1.69 billion reported in the third quarter of FY24
  • Earnings, on an adjusted basis, decreased to $1.91 per share during the three months from $1.94 per share last year
  • Unadjusted earnings per share was $1.44 in Q3, vs. $1.48 in the corresponding period last year
  • Q3 net income, on a reported basis, decreased to $299 million from $313 million in the prior year quarter
  • Cash provided by operations was $385 million in the third quarter, vs. $484 million last year

