Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 FY25 report

Energy company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has announced results for the third quarter of FY25, reporting a decrease in revenues and adjusted earnings.
- Net income attributable to the company was $661 million or $0.65 per share in Q3, vs. $964 million or $0.98 per share last year
- Adjusted net income declined to $649 million or $0.64 per share in the September quarter from $977 million or $1.00 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Total revenue and other income came in at $6.72 billion in Q3, compared to $7.17 billion in the prior-year quarter
- Operating cash flow was $2.8 billion in the third quarter, and operating cash flow before working capital came in at $3.2 billion
- Capital spending totaled $1.8 billion, and free cash flow before working capital was $1.5 billion
- During the quarter, the company repaid $1.3 billion of debt, reducing its principal debt balance to $20.8 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Target (TGT) expected to report lower Q3 2025 sales and profit
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is navigating a challenging retail landscape ahead of next week's earnings, as sales and margins face pressure from economic uncertainty and restrained consumer demand. With a
Home Depot (HD) expected to report higher revenue and earnings in Q3 2025
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) dipped over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 5% in the past three months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 2025 adj. earnings beat unexpectedly; sales up 2%
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), a leading processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 when the company's sales rose