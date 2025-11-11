Categories Earnings, Energy

Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 FY25 report

Energy company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has announced results for the third quarter of FY25, reporting a decrease in revenues and adjusted earnings.

  • Net income attributable to the company was $661 million or $0.65 per share in Q3, vs. $964 million or $0.98 per share last year
  • Adjusted net income declined to $649 million or $0.64 per share in the September quarter from $977 million or $1.00 per share in the year-ago quarter
  • Total revenue and other income came in at $6.72 billion in Q3, compared to $7.17 billion in the prior-year quarter
  • Operating cash flow was $2.8 billion in the third quarter, and operating cash flow before working capital came in at $3.2 billion
  • Capital spending totaled $1.8 billion, and free cash flow before working capital was $1.5 billion
  • During the quarter, the company repaid $1.3 billion of debt, reducing its principal debt balance to $20.8 billion

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Earnings Preview: Target (TGT) expected to report lower Q3 2025 sales and profit

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is navigating a challenging retail landscape ahead of next week's earnings, as sales and margins face pressure from economic uncertainty and restrained consumer demand. With a

Home Depot (HD) expected to report higher revenue and earnings in Q3 2025

Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) dipped over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 5% in the past three months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report

Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 2025 adj. earnings beat unexpectedly; sales up 2%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), a leading processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 when the company's sales rose

Tags

energy servicesOil & Gas

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top