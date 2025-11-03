Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Public Service Enterprise’s Q3 2025 report
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG), a diversified energy company, announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter net income increased to $622 million or $1.24 per share from $520 million or $1.04 per share in the prior-year period
- Total operating revenues were $3.23 billion in Q3, compared to $2.64 billion in the same period of 2024
- On an adjusted basis, operating income rose to $565 million in the September quarter from $448 million a year earlier
- The results reflect the expected incremental impact of new rates from the October 2024 base rate case settlement for the full quarter and higher power pricing for the year-to-date period
- Under the company’s planned $3.8 billion capital spending program, regulated investment was around $1 billion in the quarter and $2.7 billion over the first nine months of 2025
- The management narrowed its adjusted operating earnings guidance for FY25 to the upper half of the range — to $4.00 to $4.06 per share from $3.94 to $4.06 per share earlier
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from McDonald’s (MCD) Q3 2025 earnings results
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $7 billion. Global comparable sales increased 3.6%. Net income rose 1% to $2.3
AMD reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Cisco (CSCO) reports Q1 FY26 results
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, ended fiscal 2025 on a positive note, with the business benefiting from a sharp increase in