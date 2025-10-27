Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Revvity’s (RVTY) Q3 2025 report

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), a provider of health science solutions and technologies, reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, despite an increase in revenues
- Revenues increased 2% YoY to $699 million in the third quarter; on an organic basis, revenue edged up 1%
- Q3 earnings per share, on a reported basis, decreased to $0.40 from $0.77 in the corresponding period a year ago
- Net income declined to $46.7 million in the September quarter from $94.4 million last year
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.18 in Q3, compared to $1.28 last year
- Operating income from continuing operations was $82 million in Q3, vs. $98 million in the prior-year quarter
- Operating profit margin from continuing operations came in at 11.7%, as a percentage of revenue, compared to 14.3% in Q3 2024
- The management expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion; reaffirmed organic growth guidance in the 2%-4% range
- The company also raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025 to the range of $4.90 to $5.00
