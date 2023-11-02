Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2023 results
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, on Thursday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Net sales increased 20.5% year-over-year to $2.56 billion in the fourth quarter; organic sales were up 17.7%
- Net income attributable to Rockwell was $303 million in Q4, compared to $338.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- On a per-share basis, September-quarter earnings dropped 10% annually to $2.61; adjusted earnings per share was $3.64, up 20% year over year
- For the full fiscal year, the company reported total sales of $9.1 billion, which is up 16.7% year over year
- The pre-tax margin was 12.4% in the most recent quarter, compared to 19.1% in the same period last year
- Total segment operating earnings advanced 15.5% to $572 million from $495 million last year
