Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 results

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, has reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
- July-quarter net income increased to $527.1 million or $1.59 per share from $446.3 million or $1.32 per share in the same period last year
- The company reported total sales of $5.29 billion for the second quarter, compared to $4.93 billion a year earlier
- Operating margin increased by 115 basis points to 12.5% during the three months
- During the quarter, the company repurchased1.8 million shares of its common stock for about $262 million
- For the third quarter, the company expects comparable store sales to increase by 2-3%
- Q3 earnings per share is projected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.41, vs. $1.33 in the prior year period
- For the full fiscal year, the company forecasts earnings per share to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.13, vs. $5.56 in fiscal 2023
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
INTU Earnings: Intuit reports higher revenue and profit for Q4 2024
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Thursday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings. The Mountain View-headquartered company's fourth-quarter revenue
Earnings Preview: Dollar General (DG) likely to report mixed Q2 results
Discount store chain Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) had a modest start to fiscal 2024, with margins coming under pressure from cautious consumer spending despite strong sales and customer traffic
Target Corporation (TGT): A few noteworthy points on the Q2 2024 performance
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) dropped 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained over 9% in the past three months. The retailer delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the second