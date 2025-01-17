Categories Earnings, Energy

Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Schlumberger’s Q4 2024 financial results

Energy infrastructure company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on Friday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a 3% year-over-year increase in revenues

  • Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.28 billion increased 3% year-on-year
  • Earnings per share, on a reported basis, remained unchanged at $0.77 in the December quarter
  • Q4 earnings, excluding charges and credits, rose 7% year-over-year to $0.92 per share
  • Net income attributable to the company was $1.10 billion in Q4, down 2% from last year
  • Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $2.38 billion increased 5% year-over-year
  • Cash flow from operations was $2.39 billion and free cash flow was $1.63 billion in the fourth quarter
  • The company’s board approved a 3.6% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.285 per share

