Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Schlumberger’s Q4 2024 financial results

Energy infrastructure company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on Friday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a 3% year-over-year increase in revenues
- Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.28 billion increased 3% year-on-year
- Earnings per share, on a reported basis, remained unchanged at $0.77 in the December quarter
- Q4 earnings, excluding charges and credits, rose 7% year-over-year to $0.92 per share
- Net income attributable to the company was $1.10 billion in Q4, down 2% from last year
- Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $2.38 billion increased 5% year-over-year
- Cash flow from operations was $2.39 billion and free cash flow was $1.63 billion in the fourth quarter
- The company’s board approved a 3.6% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.285 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What to look for when Halliburton Company (HAL) reports Q4 2024 results?
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, January 22, at 6:45 am ET. The oilfield service provider is currently recovering from a rough patch, marked
McCormick (MKC) is set to report Q4 2024 earnings results next week, a few points to note
Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) rose over 1% on Thursday. The stock has gained 12% in the past 12 months. The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter
PNC Financial Q4 2024 profit more than doubles; revenue up 4%
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported a sharp increase in profit for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues grew by 4%. Net income attributable to common shareholders