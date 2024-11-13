Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Skyworks’ Q4 2024 financial results

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), a technology company that designs and manufactures analog semiconductors and wireless systems, has reported lower revenues and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter revenue decreased to $1.03 billion from $1.22 billion in the comparable quarter a year earlier
- September-quarter net income was $60.5 million or $0.37 per share, compared to $244.8 million or $1.52 per share in Q4 2023
- On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.55 per share, lower than $2.20 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Skyworks generated an annual operating cash flow of $1.83 billion and free cash flow of $1.67 billion during the three months
- For the first quarter, the management expects revenue to be in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion
- At the mid-point of the revenue range, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $1.57 in the December quarter
