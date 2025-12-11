Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Synopsys’ (SNPS) Q4 2025 report

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), a leading electronic design automation company, has reported an increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also issued guidance for the first quarter and FY26.
- Fourth-quarter revenues increased to $2.25 billion from $1.64 billion in the comparable quarter last year
- Net income was $448.7 million or $2.39 per share in Q4, vs. $1.11 billion or $7.24 per share in the prior-year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, Q4 net income was $543.1 million or $2.90 per share, compared $529.9 million or $3.40 per diluted share in Q4 2024
- For the first quarter of FY26, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion
- The forecast for Q1 adjusted earnings is in the range of $3.52 per share to $3.58 per share
- Unadjusted net income is expected to be between $0.22 per share and $0.41 per share in the first quarter
- For the full fiscal year, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $9.56 billion to $9.66 billion
- The forecast for full-year adjusted earnings is in the range of $14.32 per share to $14.40 per share
- Unadjusted net income is expected to be between $2.49 per share and $2.90 per share in FY26
