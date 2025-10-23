Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q3 2025 earnings report
Telecom giant T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenues and lower net income.
- Total revenues increased 9% to $21.9 billion in the third quarter from $20.2 billion in the prior-year quarter
- Service revenues rose 9% annually $18.2 billion during the three months; postpaid service revenues were up 12%
- Q3 net income declined to $2.7 billion or $2.41 per share from $3.1 billion or $2.61 per share last year
- At $8.7 billion, third-quarter core Adjusted EBITDA was up 6% year-over-year
- Net cash provided by operating activities grew 21% YoY to $7.5 billion in the September quarter
- Total postpaid net customer additions were 2.3 million in Q3; postpaid phone net customer additions were 1.0 million
- Postpaid net account additions rose 26% year-over-year to 396 thousand during the quarter
