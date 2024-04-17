Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Q1 2024 financial results

Insurance service provider The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2024.
- First-quarter 2024 net income, on a per-share basis, increased 16% year-over-year to $4.80
- On an adjusted basis, the core net income was $4.69 per share in the March quarter, up 14% year-over-year
- Net income and core income grew in double-digits to $1.123 billion and $1.096 billion, respectively
- Total revenues increased 16% annually to $11.23 billion in Q1 from $9.7 billion in the prior-year period
- Q1 net written premiums were $10.182 billion, up 8% compared to the prior year quarter, with growth in all three segments
- The company returned a total of $620 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $388 million of share repurchases
- Book value per share was $109.28 at the end of the quarter, up 9% over March 31, 2023; adjusted book value per share rose to $125.53
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2024 earnings results
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total sales increased 2.2% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth was 10.8%. Net earnings decreased 7% to $1.22
US Bancorp (USB) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total net revenue decreased 6.4% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders decreased
UAL Earnings: United Airlines Q1 loss narrows on higher revenues; results beat
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2024, on an adjusted basis. The bottom line benefitted from an increase in revenues.