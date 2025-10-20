Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Truist Financial Corp’s Q3 2025 report

Financial services company Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) has announced results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted profit.
- In Q3, net income available to shareholders was $1.3 billion or $1.04 per share, vs. $1.34 billion or $0.99 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings increased to $1.04 per share from $0.97 per share in Q3 2024
- Total revenues rose to $5.19 billion in the September quarter from $5.09 billion in the year-ago quarter
- Net interest income was $3.68 billion in Q3, slightly higher than $3.66 billion reported in the prior-year period
- Third-quarter non-interest income moved up to $1.56 billion from $1.48 billion in the same period last year
- Noninterest expense edged up 2.7% YoY in Q3, primarily due to higher personnel expense, partially offset by lower professional fees and other costs
- Nonperforming assets totaled $1.6 billion at September 30, 2025, up $313 million compared to June 30, 2025
- The allowance for credit losses at period-end was $5.3 billion, which included $5.0 billion for the allowance for loan and lease losses and $317 million for the reserve for unfunded commitments
