Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ Q3 2023 results
Medical technology company Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) on Tuesday reported an increase in third-quarter sales and adjusted profit.
- Third-quarter net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $1.75 billion; on a constant currency basis, the growth was 4.7%
- Revenues increased 6% annually in the United States, while international revenues moved up 3.6%
- Net income came in at $162.7 million or $0.77 per share in the September quarter, compared to $194 million or $0.92 per share a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, Q3 profit increased to $1.65 per share from $1.58 per share in the prior-year period
- The company said it appointed Ivan Tornos as the president and chief executive officer
- The management expects reported revenue to grow in the range of 6.0% to 6.5% in fiscal 2023
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
VRTX Earnings: Highlights of Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 results
Healthcare company Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) on Monday reported an increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. September-quarter earnings, adjusted
Important takeaways from PayPal’s (PYPL) Q3 2023 earnings report
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter. That gave a much-needed boost to the stock which has been languishing at multi-year lows since retreating from
Three notable points from Shopify’s (SHOP) Q3 performance
Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) dropped over 2% on Monday. The stock has gained 72% year-to-date and 12% over the past one month. The company saw double-digit revenue growth