Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Agilent (A) reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and profit
Healthcare company Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also issued guidance.
- Agilent’s Q3 revenue rose 10.1% from last year to $1.74 billion; on a core basis, revenue grew 6.1% year-over-year
- Revenues of the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group segment increased14% in the third quarter
- The Agilent CrossLab Group revenue increased 8% annually to $744 million in Q3
- Revenues of The Applied Markets Group division rose 7% from last year to $324 million
- Third-quarter net income increased to $336 million or $1.18 per share from $282 million or $0.97 per share in Q3 2024
- Adjusted net income was $390 million or $1.37 per share, compared to $385 million or $1.32 per share last year
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects revenue to be in the range of $6.91 billion to $6.93 billion, representing a 6.2-6.5% growth
- On an adjusted basis, full-year earnings per share are expected to be between $5.56 and $5.59
- For the fourth quarter, the company forecasts revenues in the range of $1.822 billion to $1.842 billion, up 7.1-8.3% year-over-year
- Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.57 to $1.60
