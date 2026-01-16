Earnings Summary: All you need to know about State Street Corp’s Q4 report

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), a bank holding company, on Friday reported an increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Fourth-quarter revenues increased 7% YoY to $3.7 billion, driven by higher fee revenue and net interest income
- Fee revenue rose 8% in Q4, reflecting higher servicing fees, management fees, FX trading services revenues, and securities finance revenues
- Net income declined to $747 million or $2.42 per share in the fourth quarter from $783 million or $2.46 per share in Q4 2024
- Net interest income rose 7%, aided by an increase of 3 basis points in net interest margin and a 4% increase in average interest-earning assets
- Standardized common equity tier 1 ratio at quarter-end was 11.7%, an increase of 0.8% points from the prior-year quarter
- In Q4, State Street returned a total of $635 million of capital to common shareholders, including $400 million of share repurchases and $235 million of declared dividends
