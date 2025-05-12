Earnings Summary: Alliant Energy (LNT) Q1 earnings rise on higher revenue

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), an energy utility holding company focused on generating and distributing electricity, has reported higher net income for the first quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in revenues.
- First-quarter earnings increased to $0.83 per share in fiscal 2025 from $0.62 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Net income attributable to the company was $213 million in Q1, vs. 158 million a year earlier
- The Utilities and Alliant Energy Corporate Services operations generated $0.87 per share of earnings
- The Non-utility and Parent operations incurred a loss of $0.08, on a per-share basis, during the three months
- Revenues increased to $1.13 billion in the March quarter from $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year
- The management reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings guidance range of $3.15 – $3.25 per share
- It currently expects capital expenditures to be $11.5 billion in aggregate for the 2025-2028 period
