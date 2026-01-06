Categories Earnings, Health Care

Earnings Summary: AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q2 FY26 sales increase 8.8%

Medical technology company AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Tuesday reported an increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

  • In Q2, net sales increased 8.8% year-over-year to $79.4 million; Med Tech sales grew 13% to $35.7 million
  • At $43.8 million, Med Device sales were up 5.6% in Q2, compared to $41.3 million in the prior-year period
  • AngioDynamics incurred a net loss of $6.4 million or $0.15 per share for Q2, vs. a loss of $10.7 million or $0.26 per share last year
  • Excluding special items, on an adjusted basis, the company reported break-even for the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.0.4 per share in Q2 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-off items, was $5.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2025
  • The management said it continues to expect to be cash flow positive for the full fiscal year 2026
  • The company raised its FY26 net sales guidance to $312-314 million from the earlier outlook of $308-313 million
  • It expects a loss per share in the range of $0.33-0.23 for FY26, on an adjusted basis, which is unchanged from the prior guidance

