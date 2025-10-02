Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: AngioDynamics (ANGO) reports Q1 loss; sales up 12.2%
Medical technology company AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2026. Revenues increased 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
- Net sales for the first quarter increased 12.2% year-over-year to $75.7 million; Med Tech sales grew 26% to $35.3 million
- At $40.4 million, Med Device sales were up 2.3% in Q1, compared to $39.5 million in the prior-year period
- The company recorded a net loss of $10.9 million or $0.26 per share for Q1, vs. a loss of $12.8 million or $0.31 per share last year
- Excluding special items, adjusted net loss was $4.2 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $4.4 million or $0.11 per share in Q1 2025
- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-off items, was $2.2 million, compared to $a loss of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2025
- The management said it continues to expect to be cash flow positive for the full fiscal year 2026
- The company raised its FY26 net sales guidance to $308-313 million from the earlier outlook of $305-310 million
- It now expects a loss per share in the range of $0.33 to $0.23 for FY26, compared to the previous forecast for a loss per share between $0.35 and $0.25
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Nike’s (NKE) Q1 2026 earnings report
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has reported mixed first-quarter results, with earnings down year-over-year but ahead of estimates, and revenue rising above expectations. After a long slowdown, it appears that the
Conagra Brands (CAG) anticipates inflation headwinds to persist in FY2026
Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) rose over 4% on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2026. Although revenue and profits declined versus
CAG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Conagra Brands’ Q1 2026 financial results
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 5.8% year-over-year to $2.63 billion. Organic net sales decreased 0.6%. Net income attributable to Conagra