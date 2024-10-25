Earnings Summary: Aon reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024

Professional services company Aon plc (NYSE: AON) on Friday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
- Total revenue climbed 26% year-over-year to $3.7 billion in Q3, including organic revenue growth of 7%
- Net income attributable to shareholders decreased to $343 million or $1.57 per share in the third quarter from $456 million or $2.23 per share a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings increased 17% annually to $2.72 per share
- Q3 operating margin was 16.7%, vs. 23.4% last year; adjusted operating margin rose 30 basis points to 24.6%
- During the quarter, the company repurchased 0.9 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $300 million
- Total operating expenses in the third quarter increased 37% to $3.1 billion compared to the prior year period
