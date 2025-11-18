Earnings Summary: Baidu Q3 FY25 adj. earnings drop on lower revenues

MDT Earnings: Medtronic Q2 FY26 revenue and adj. profit beat estimates Medical device maker Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The numbers topped analysts' expectations. Second-quarter earnings, excluding

Earnings Preview: Best Buy set for modest Q3 gains amid cautious outlook Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is navigating a challenging retail backdrop, marked by cautious consumer spending and tariff-related cost pressure. The consumer electronics retailer's upcoming earnings report is expected