Earnings Summary: Becton, Dickinson, and Company reports Q4 2023 results
Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson, and Company (NYSE: BDX) announced results for the final three months of fiscal 2023.
- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 6.8% to $5.1 billion as reported and rose 5.9% on a currency-neutral basis
- Revenue from the base business, which excludes COVID-only diagnostic testing, grew 7.3% as reported and 6.3% currency-neutral
- Earnings from continuing operations were $0.53 per share in Q4, vs. $0.93 per share last year
- Earnings from continuing operations, on an adjusted basis, came in at $3.42 per share, up 24.4% year-over-year
- The company expects fiscal year 2024 revenues to be in the range of $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion
- Full-year adjusted profit is expected to be between $12.70 per share and $13.00 per share
