Earnings Summary: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) reports higher Q4 profit, revenue

Biotechnology company Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in profit.

  • Fourth-quarter revenue increased by 5% to $301.3 million; organic sales grew by 5%
  • Earnings per share, on a reported basis, was $0.47 in the June quarter, vs. $0.38 in the year-ago period
  • Adjusted earnings increased to $0.55 per share in Q4 from $0.51 per share a year earlier
  • Q4 operating income increased 17% YoY to $94.5 million from $80.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022
  • Operating margin was 31.4%, on a reported basis, compared to 28.0% a year earlier

