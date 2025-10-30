Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Cardinal Health Q1 2026 revenue jumps 22%; raises guidance
Pharmaceuticals distributor Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) reported a sharp increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company also raised its full-year guidance.
- First-quarter revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $64 billion
- The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment revenue increased 23%; Global Medical Products and Distribution revenue rose 2%
- Net income increased to $450 million or $1.88 per share in Q1 from $416 million or $1.70 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.55 per share in the September quarter, vs. $1.88 per share in Q1 2025
- Operating earnings increased 18% from last year to $668 million in the first quarter; adj. operating earnings rose 37%
- The management raised its fiscal year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $9.65-9.85 per share
- The outlook for full-year adjusted free cash flow has been increased to the range of $3.0 to $3.5 billion
