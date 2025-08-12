Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Cardinal Health reports higher Q4 earnings and flat revenues
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), a leading pharmaceuticals distributor, on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenues remained broadly unchanged.
- Revenue was nearly flat at $60.2 billion in Q4; excluding special items, the top-line increased 21%
- Fourth quarter operating earnings were $428 million; adjusted operating earnings increased 19% to $719 million
- On a reported basis, the company posted earnings of $1.00 per share for Q4, which is up 4% year-over-year
- Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 13% annually to $2.08
- The management raised its fiscal year 2026 outlook for adjusted earnings per share to $9.30 to $9.50, representing a 12-15% growth
- Full-year revenue is expected to grow in the range of 11% to 13%
- Global Medical Products and Distribution segment revenue is expected to grow between 2% and 4%
