Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Catalent (CTLT) slips to a loss in Q2; revenue down 10%
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), a provider of delivery technologies and development solutions to the pharmaceutical industry, on Friday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a decline in revenues.
- Net revenue came in at $1.03 billion in the December quarter, which is down 10% from the prior year quarter
- The company reported a net loss of $204 million or $1.12 per share for the second quarter, compared to earnings of $81 million or $0.44 per share in Q2 2023
- On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $0.24 in Q2, vs. a profit of $0.67 per share a year earlier
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 56% from last year to $124 million as reported, and dropped 57% in constant currency
- During the quarter, Catalent raised $600 million in term loans and used the proceeds to pay down debt
- Recently, the company agreed to be acquired by Novo Holdings an all-cash deal that values it at $16.5 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported net revenue of $1.37 billion for the third quarter of 2024, down 3% year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $91.6 million, or $0.54 per
Coca-Cola (KO) preparing to report Q4 2023 results. Here’s what to expect
For long, the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has effectively leveraged its strong portfolio of brands and well-aligned operating model, while working to drive long-term growth. The beverage giant is expected
Key takeaways from Philip Morris’ (PM) Q4 2023 earnings report
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) were down over 2% on Thursday after the company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue beat estimates but