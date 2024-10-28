Earnings Summary: CenterPoint (CNP) Q3 2024 adjusted profit declines

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) on Monday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The company also reiterated its full-year guidance.
- Net income decreased to $193 million or $0.30 per share in the third quarter of 2024 from $256 million or $0.40 per share in the comparable period of 2023
- Adjusted earnings were $0.31 per share in Q3, which is $0.09 per share lower than in the year-ago quarter
- The company reiterated its full-year 2024 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $1.61 per share to $1.63 per share, which represents an 8% year-over-year increase
- For fiscal 2025, the management forecasts adjusted earnings in the range of $1.74 per share to $1.76 per share; it continues to expect adjusted EPS growth to be mid-to-high end of 6%-8% annually, through 2030
- Third-quarter revenue was $1.86 billion, which is broadly unchanged from the prior-year period
