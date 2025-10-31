Categories Earnings, Technology

Earnings Summary: Charter Communications Q3 2025 profit falls

Broadband service provider Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) on Friday reported a sharp decline in net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

  • Total revenues were $13.7 billion in the third quarter, compared to $13.8 billion in the prior-year quarter
  • The company’s net income declined to $1.14 billion in the September quarter from $1.28 billion a year earlier
  • As of September 30, 2025, the company served 29.8 million Internet customers; Q3 total Internet customers declined by 109,000
  • Third-quarter total mobile lines increased by 493,000, resulting in total mobile lines of 11.4 million by the end of September
  • As of September 30, customer relationships totaled 31.1 million, excluding mobile-only relationships
  • Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA declined 1.5% year-over-year to $5.6 billion; capital expenditures totaled $3.1 billion
  • Net cash flows from operating activities increased to $4.5 billion in Q3 from $3.9 billion in the prior year

