Earnings Summary: Charter Communications Q3 2025 profit falls

Broadband service provider Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) on Friday reported a sharp decline in net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Total revenues were $13.7 billion in the third quarter, compared to $13.8 billion in the prior-year quarter
- The company’s net income declined to $1.14 billion in the September quarter from $1.28 billion a year earlier
- As of September 30, 2025, the company served 29.8 million Internet customers; Q3 total Internet customers declined by 109,000
- Third-quarter total mobile lines increased by 493,000, resulting in total mobile lines of 11.4 million by the end of September
- As of September 30, customer relationships totaled 31.1 million, excluding mobile-only relationships
- Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA declined 1.5% year-over-year to $5.6 billion; capital expenditures totaled $3.1 billion
- Net cash flows from operating activities increased to $4.5 billion in Q3 from $3.9 billion in the prior year
