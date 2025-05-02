Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Cigna Group (CI) reports 14% growth in Q1 2025 revenue
The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI), a healthcare company focused on medical insurance and related services, reported results for the first quarter of 2025.
- Total revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $65.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting growth of existing client relationships and strong specialty pharmacy growth in Evernorth Health Services
- Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.3 billion or $4.85 per share in Q1, vs. a loss of $277 million or $0.97 per share in the same quarter of the prior year
- Adjusted income from operations for the quarter was $1.8 billion or $6.74 per share, compared to $1.9 billion or $6.47 per share in Q1 2024
- On March 19, 2025, Cigna Group completed the divestiture of its Medicare businesses to HCSC
- As of May 1, 2025, the company repurchased 8.2 million shares of its stock for around $2.6 billion this year
- Total customer relationships, as of March 31, 2025, were 182.2 million. Excluding the impact of the HCSC transaction, customer relationships increased 1% from December 31, 2024
