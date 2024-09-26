Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Cintas (CTAS) reports higher revenue and profit for Q1 2025
Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) on Thursday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2025.
- First-quarter revenue increased 6.8% to $2.50 billion from $2.34 billion in Q1 2024; growth was negatively impacted by one less workday in the latest quarter
- Gross margin for Q1 2025 was $1.25 billion, which is up 9.7% from $1.14 billion reported in the prior-year period
- Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 140 basis points to 50.1% in Q1 from 48.7% a year earlier
- First-quarter operating income rose 12.1% annually to $561.0 million from $500.6 million in the prior-year period
- The company reported net income of $452.0 million for Q1, up 17.4% from last year’s profit of $385.1 million
- On a per-share basis, Q1 net income advanced to $1.10 from $0.93 per share in the same period last year
- Cash flow from operating activities was $466.7 million in the August quarter, vs. $336.9 million in Q1 2024
