Earnings Summary: Cintas (CTAS) reports Q3 2025 financial results
Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has reported operating results for the third quarter and raised its full-year 2025 earnings guidance.
- Third-quarter revenue increased 8.4% to $2.61 billion from $2.41 billion in Q3 2024; organic revenue grew 7.9% year-over-year
- Gross margin for Q3 2025 was 50.6%, compared to 49.4% in the prior-year period, representing 120 bps growth
- Third-quarter operating income rose 17.1% annually to $609.9 million from $520.8 million in the prior-year period
- The company reported a net income of $463.5 million for Q3, up 16.6% from last year’s profit of $397.6 million
- On a per-share basis, Q3 net income advanced to $1.13 from $0.96 in the same period last year
- The management raised its FY25 EPS expectations from a range of $4.28 to $4.34 to a range of $4.36 to $4.40
