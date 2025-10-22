Earnings Summary: CME Group reports flat Q3 adj. earnings; revenue dips

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), which operates a derivatives exchange, on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- The company reported Q3 revenue of $1.54 billion, vs. $1.58 billion in the year-ago quarter
- Clearing and Transaction Fees revenue totaled $1.2 billion in Q3; Market Data revenue totaled a record $203 million
- Operating income was $973 million in the third quarter, compared to $1.02 billion in Q3 2024
- Net income declined to $908 million or $2.49 per share, compared to $912.8 million or $0.50 per share last year
- Adjusted net income was $1.0 billion or $2.68 per share in Q3, broadly unchanged from the prior-year quarter
- In the first nine months of the year, the company paid dividends of around $3.5 billion
- It has returned over $29.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since early 2012
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Mattel (MAT) Earnings Infographic: 3Q25 Key Numbers
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported net sales of $1.73 billion for the third quarter of 2025. Sales were down 6% as reported, and 7% in constant currency, versus the previous
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 FY25 revenue and earnings beat estimates
Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $2.40
Infographic: How Thermo Fisher (TMO) performed in Q3 2025
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $11.12 billion. Organic revenue growth was 3%. Net income attributable to