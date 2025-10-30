Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Comcast Q3 FY25 revenue drops; adj. earnings flat
Telecom company Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) on Thursday reported mixed results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 — revenue declined year-over-year while adjusted earnings remained unchanged.
- Third-quarter revenue declined 2.7% year-over-year to $31.2 billion
- At $1.12 per share, adjusted earnings remained unchanged from last year in Q3 2025
- Unadjusted net income was $3.33 billion or $0.90 per share in the September quarter, vs. $3.63 billion or $0.94 per share last year
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 billion in Q3, broadly unchanged from the prior-year quarter
- During the quarter, the management returned $2.8 billion to shareholders through $1.2 billion in dividend payments and $1.5 billion in share repurchases
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.7 billion in Q3; free cash flow totaled $4.9 billion
