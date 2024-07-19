Categories Earnings, Finance

Earnings Summary: Comerica (CMA) reports a decline in Q2 2024 profit

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) reported a decrease in net interest income and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

  • The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.49, compared to $2.01 per share in the year-ago quarter
  • Loans decreased by $301 million sequentially to $51.1 billion in Q2, mainly reflecting weakness in Equity Fund Services and Wealth Management
  • The average yield on loans, including swaps, decreased 1 basis point quarter-over-quarter to 6.32% during the three months
  • Securities decreased by $578 million sequentially to $15.8 billion in the June quarter, reflecting pay-downs and an increase in average unrealized losses
  • Q2 deposits dropped by $2.3 billion from the prior quarter to $63.1 billion, with interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing deposits declining

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

ISRG Earnings: Intuitive Surgical Q2 profit jumps on strong revenue growth

Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit. Second-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, climbed

Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) reports strong earnings growth for Q2 2024

Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Friday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a double-digit increase in net profit. Second-quarter revenue edged up 1% annually to

AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q2 2024 financial results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $16.3 billion, up 8% from a year ago, driven

Tags

Bankingfinancial services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top