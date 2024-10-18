Earnings Summary: Comerica (CMA) reports lower adj. profit for Q3 2024

Financial services company Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) reported a decrease in net interest income and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
- The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.33, compared to $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Adjusted earnings dropped to $1.37 per share in the September quarter from $1.76 per share last year
- Net interest income dropped to $534 million in the three months from $601 million in the prior year
- Loans decreased by $210 million sequentially to $50.9 billion in Q3, mainly reflecting declines in National Dealer Services and Corporate Banking
- The average yield on loans decreased 8 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 6.24% during the three months, reflecting lower nonaccrual interest
- Securities increased $130 million Q-o-Q to $15.9 billion in Q3, reflecting a decrease in average unrealized losses, partially offset by pay-downs and maturities
- Third-quarter deposits increased $841 million quarter-over-quarter to $63.9 billion, with an increase in interest-bearing deposits getting partially offset by a decrease non-interest bearing deposits
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $21.7 billion, down 1% year-over-year. Organic sales increased 2%. Net earnings attributable
AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q3 2024 earnings results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $16.6 billion, up 8% from the same period a
Netflix (NFLX) Q3 earnings beat Street View; subscribers grow 14%
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Thursday reported higher revenues and profit for the third quarter, as the streaming giant's subscriber base continued to expand. Both earnings and the top line