Earnings Summary: CooperCompanies (COO) reports higher Q2 revenue and profit
Medical device maker CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) has reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025, aided by a 6% revenue growth.
- CooperComapanies second-quarter revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.0 billion, up 7% in constant currency
- CooperVision revenue rose 5% to $669.6 million in Q2; CooperSurgical revenue moved up 8% to $332.7 million
- Second-quarter net income, on a per-share basis, was $0.44, unchanged from last year’s second quarter
- On an adjusted basis, earnings climbed 12% year-over-year to $0.96 per share during the three months
- Q2 gross margin was 68%, compared to 67% in last year’s second quarter; adjusted gross margin was 68%
- Operating margin moved up to18% in Q2 from 17% in the prior-year quarter, driven by stronger gross margins and targeted expense leverage
- During the quarter, the company repurchased around 537.2 thousand shares for about $40.6 million
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects total revenue to be between $4.107 billion and $4.146 billion; it sees organic revenue growth of 5-6%
