Earnings Summary: Copart Q2 earnings rise 21% on double-digit revenue growth

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a leading online vehicle auction company, has reported a sharp increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025.
- The company’s total service revenues and vehicle sales increased 14% from last year to $1.16 billion in the January quarter
- Service revenue moved up 15% and vehicle sales rose 8.6% in the second quarter
- Earnings, on a per-share basis, grew 21% annually to $0.40 during the three months
- Second-quarter net income was $387.4 million, up 19% from the prior-year period
- At $525.6 million, gross profit was up 13.2% during the three-month period
- Operating income increased to $426.2 million in Q2 from $379.9 million a year earlier
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Dropbox Q4 adj. earnings surge; revenue rises modestly
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues increased modestly. The tech firm, a leading cloud-based document management platform,
Autodesk set to report Q4 earnings on Feb. 27. Here’s what to expect
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has reported higher quarterly revenue and earnings so far in FY25, leveraging the ongoing digitalization across industries, and is expected to maintain that trend when it
ADI Q1 Call Highlights: China’s Growth, AI Opportunities & Bullish Outlook!
Analog Devices Inc, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of analog, mixed signal, and DSP integrated circuits, in its Q1 earnings call discussed strong performance in China's automotive