Earnings Summary: Copart reports Q1 2024 financial results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a leading online vehicle auction company, reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024.
- First-quarter revenues came in at $1.02 billion, which is up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter
- Net income increased by 35.3% year-over-year to $332.5 million during the three-month period
- Copart said its October-quarter gross profit advanced by 25.6% from last year to $464 million
- Earnings per share, on a reported basis, was $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 last year
