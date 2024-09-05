Earnings Summary: Copart reports Q4 2024 financial results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a leading online vehicle auction company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024
- Fourth-quarter revenue increased 7.2% annually to $1.07 billion; Service and Vehicle Sales revenues rose 7.1% and 7.7% respectively
- Net income attributable to shareholders decreased to $322.6 million or $0.33 per share in Q4 from $347.8 million or $0.36 per share a year earlier
- At $453.6 million, the gross profit for the July quarter was down 1% year-over-year
- The company reported an 8% drop in operating income to $359.5 million in Q4 from $390.6 million a year earlier
- At the end of the quarter, Copart had total assets of $8.43 billion
- The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $1.51 billion
