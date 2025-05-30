Earnings Summary: Dell Technologies (DELL) Q1 2026 revenue up 5%

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings.
- Dell’s first-quarter 2026 revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $23.4 billion
- Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue grew 12% in Q1; Client Solutions Group revenue rose 5%
- On a per-share basis, Q1 profit was $1.37, flat year over year; adjusted earnings per share jumped 17% YoY to $1.55
- During the quarter, the company returned $2.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues to be between $101.0 billion and $105.0 billion, up 8% year over year
- It is looking for full-year earnings per share of $7.99, and adjusted earnings per share of $9.40
- For the second quarter, the management forecasts revenues in the range of $28.5 billion to $29.5 billion, up 16% YoY
- Q2 earnings per share is expected to be $1.85, and adjusted earnings per share to be $2.25
