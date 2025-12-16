Earnings Summary: Duluth Holdings Q3 loss narrows; sales down 10%

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear and casual wear, on Tuesday reported a narrower loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Sales for the quarter declined by around 10%
- Third-quarter net sales declined to $114.9 million from $127.1 million in the year-ago quarter
- Net loss narrowed to $10.1 million in the third quarter from $28.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q3 loss was $0.29, compared to $0.84 per share in the same quarter a year earlier
- Adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $0.23, vs. $0.44 per share in the corresponding quarter of FY24
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $0.74 million, compared to a loss of $6.2 million last year
- The management affirmed the higher end of its FY25 adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of $23 million to
- $25 million from the previous forecast of $20-$25 million
- It updated its full-year sales guidance to a range of $555 million to $565 million from the earlier outlook of $570-$595 million
- The company also reaffirmed its capital expenditures forecast for fiscal 2025 at $17 million
