Earnings Summary: Emerson Electric’s Q4 2024 sales and profit increase YoY

Software company Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) on Tuesday reported an increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter net sales rose 13% to $4.62 billion from $4.09 billion in the year-ago quarter; underlying sales were up 4%
- Earnings, on a reported basis, increased to $996 million or $1.73 per share in Q4 from $744 million or $1.29 per share last year
- Q4 adjusted profit increased 15% year-over-year to $1.48 per share from $1.29 per share in the prior-year quarter
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales to increase in the range of 3.5% to 5.5%
- Full-year profit, including special items, is expected to be in the range of $4.42 per share to $4.62 per share
- The guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share is $5.85-$6.05
