Earnings Summary: EOG Resources (EOG) reports lower Q4 revenue and profit

Energy company EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has reported a decline in revenues and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter profit declined to $1.25 billion or $2.23 per share from $1.99 billion or $3.42 per share in the year-ago quarter
- On an adjusted basis, December quarter net income was $2.74 per share, lower than the $3.07 per share profit reported a year earlier
- The company posted total revenues of $5.59 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to $6.36 billion last year
- EOG generated $1.3 billion of free cash flow in Q4 and declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.975 per share
- During the quarter, the company repurchased $981 million of its shares
- Total 4Q oil production of 494,600 Bopd was above the midpoint of the company’s guidance range
