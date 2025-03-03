Categories Analysis, Energy

Earnings Summary: EOG Resources (EOG) reports lower Q4 revenue and profit

Energy company EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has reported a decline in revenues and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Fourth-quarter profit declined to $1.25 billion or $2.23 per share from $1.99 billion or $3.42 per share in the year-ago quarter
  • On an adjusted basis, December quarter net income was $2.74 per share, lower than the $3.07 per share profit reported a year earlier
  • The company posted total revenues of $5.59 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to $6.36 billion last year
  • EOG generated $1.3 billion of free cash flow in Q4 and declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.975 per share
  • During the quarter, the company repurchased $981 million of its shares
  • Total 4Q oil production of 494,600 Bopd was above the midpoint of the company’s guidance range

