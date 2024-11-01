Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about Cardinal Health’s Q1 report
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), a leading pharmaceuticals distributor, on Friday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2025, despite a drop in revenues.
- First-quarter revenue decreased 4% annually to $52.3 billion; excluding the impact of the previously communicated large customer contract expiration, the topline grew 15%
- Net income attributable to the company was $416 million or $1.70 per share in Q1, vs. a loss of $12 million or $0.05 per share a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, earnings increased 9% YoY to $1.88 per share, due to higher operating earnings and a lower share count following share repurchase activity
- Adjusted operating earnings increased 12% to $625 million, driven by significant growth in Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment profit
- The company raised its guidance for full-year earnings to the range of $7.75 per share to $7.90 per share, on an adjusted basis, from the earlier forecast of $7.55-$7.70 per share
